Sainz admits Williams progress still uncertain

Carlos Sainz admits he is not yet convinced Williams has solved the problems that ruined its 2026 season.

Speaking in Brazil, the Spaniard identified three major failures this year - getting the car ready on time, reducing weight and choosing the correct aerodynamic concept.

"I’m confident we’ll solve the first two problems next year," he said.

"The third problem is the one that worries me, or rather, the one we need to put the most effort into."

Sainz has previously described Williams’ current concept as a "failure", and said the biggest concern is that simulator and development numbers have not always translated correctly to the track.

"Not everything that’s being introduced is working as expected, so that leaves me with some level of doubt when I test the simulator and see the numbers we’re producing for next year," said the former Ferrari driver.

"So there’s a certain level of doubt or scepticism."

Sainz said Williams remains too far from the midfield to expect points at any of the remaining races.

"In Mexico we were a second off the midfield in Q2, or the points positions," he said.

"You can’t recover a second just because of the circuit’s characteristics."

He nevertheless hopes Las Vegas may still offer one final opportunity.

"I’m going to try everything to get the last few points for the team," Sainz concluded.