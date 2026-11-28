Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur is keeping an unusually low profile at the Qatar GP as criticism mounts over his handling of the increasingly bitter rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF’s veteran Formula 1 commentator Gaetan Vigneron revealed that attempts to interview the Frenchman had been rejected.

"There have been internal discussions. There’s a desire to find a solution, but no real statements to the outside world," he reported.

"Hamilton is relaxed and smiling. On the other hand, there’s been no comment from Charles Leclerc. He has a closed and tense expression. The same goes for Frederic Vasseur."

Vigneron added: "Despite our requests, we were told, more or less politely, that there would be no interviews in French."

Meanwhile, former F1 driver Christian Danner has joined Ralf Schumacher in arguing that Hamilton should share responsibility for the latest Ferrari collision in Las Vegas, despite Leclerc receiving the penalty.

"It takes two to tango. You can’t just attack Leclerc, you have to grab Hamilton by the horns too," Danner told RTL.

He believes the battle is already about establishing control of Ferrari ahead of 2027.

"It’s obviously already about supremacy for 2027 - and Hamilton clearly wants number 1 status and the engineers’ input on the direction the car needs to be developed. And Leclerc wants to prevent that at all costs," added Danner.

Danner called for decisive intervention from Vasseur.

"You’re dealing with huge personalities and huge egos here. ’Let’s have a chamomile tea’ won’t help. It’s Formula 1."

However, Mercedes driver George Russell offered a markedly different assessment of Hamilton’s character while discussing his own feud with Max Verstappen.

Russell described Verstappen as a "ruthless competitor", but said Hamilton combines similar aggression on track with a very different personality away from it.

"Lewis Hamilton is equally a ruthless competitor and absolute animal behind the wheel, but obviously has incredible values and grace and dignity," Russell said.

"Lewis is somebody who I really look up to and who is an incredible role model for young kids coming through."