Antonelli laughs off pocket money restrictions

F1 champion-elect Kimi Antonelli admits his parents are still controlling his spending, despite his rapidly growing fortune.

The 20-year-old Italian secured his first title in Mexico, with reports suggesting his relatively modest Mercedes salary for 2027 could be boosted to $20 million or more through bonuses and sponsorship deals.

His parents revealed after the championship triumph that Antonelli still receives a pocket money allowance.

Asked about the unusual arrangement by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonelli said he has no complaints.

"I know how and where I spend it," he said.

"But let’s say that for me it’s quite easy, because I’m not one for expensive hobbies."

He explained that most of his spending goes on everyday items, with his home simulator providing most of his entertainment.

"I spend the money on food, household items, petrol... and then I buy some new tracks to drive the simulator," he laughed.

There is, however, one expensive temptation.

"What my parents have to watch are the cars," Antonelli admitted. "Because there’s a couple that I really want to buy."

Antonelli also played down suggestions that his world championship success could inevitably lead to a move to Ferrari.

"I can’t imagine myself in any other team that is not Mercedes, especially now," he said.

"They signed me when I was 11 years old, they bet on me and they have always believed in me."

However, he stopped short of ruling out a move to Maranello later in his career.

"As for the future, still very distant, who knows. We’ll see."