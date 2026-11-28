Talks over a potential sale of Mark Walter’s stake in the Cadillac Formula 1 team have reportedly hit difficulties, with Fenway Sports Group losing its exclusive negotiating rights.

According to Front Office Sports, the American investment group, which owns Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox, had been given an exclusive window to negotiate a deal with Walter.

However, that agreement has now expired without an extension, leaving Fenway competing with other potential buyers.

Two sources told the publication that negotiations have encountered obstacles, although Fenway remains interested and discussions are continuing.

The development follows reports earlier this month that Walter was seeking at least $3 billion for his interest in Cadillac, with as many as seven potential buyers emerging.

That represented a dramatic change from August, when Walter’s TWG Global publicly insisted the Formula 1 team was not for sale.

"When exclusivity lapses and doesn’t get extended, it doesn’t necessarily mean you aren’t going to get a deal done," a private equity industry source said.

"The party could push away from the table but come back later, for example."

The potential sale comes amid wider financial and business upheaval surrounding Walter, whose insurance interests have been subject to a federal investigation.

He has also been selling stakes in several major sporting organisations, although the precise size of his ownership interest in Cadillac remains unclear.

Neither Fenway nor TWG has publicly confirmed that a sale agreement is imminent.