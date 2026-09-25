Antonelli says rivals are trying to ’jinx’ him

Kimi Antonelli thinks his Formula 1 rivals are trying to put the pressure back on him by publicly declaring that the championship is already his.

George Russell, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have all recently played down their own title chances as Antonelli’s advantage has grown.

When asked by La Gazzetta dello Sport what he makes of that, the Mercedes driver laughed.

"Of course they say that, so they can throw macumbas at me," Antonelli laughed.

"But I don’t really think about it, I don’t listen to other people’s interviews, and I don’t pay attention to what’s being said."

"The only thing I focus on is that I’m in the best possible position, and I certainly wouldn’t trade it for my opponents at this point in the championship."

20-year-old Antonelli does admit, however, that the title is now entering his thoughts more often.

"Obviously, I’ve thought about it a bit after the last few races, but every time I think about the points, I come to the same conclusion - the World Championship needs to be wrapped up as quickly as possible."

"And so, to do that, I need to perform well in every race. One point at a time, like in tennis."

"I’m focused on trying to win them all."

His Baku weekend did not begin smoothly.

Antonelli lost much of FP1 with a hydraulic problem and Mercedes changed his power unit as a precaution, although an older unit was fitted and no penalty was triggered.

George Russell topped both Thursday sessions and led Antonelli by more than half a second in FP2, completing an ominous Mercedes one-two ahead of Verstappen.

McLaren’s recent surge also stumbled on Thursday, with Norris only P6 in FP2. "Being off the pace is a tough start," world champion Norris admitted.

Antonelli, meanwhile, says his approach will remain unchanged regardless of the growing championship arithmetic.

"Thinking that it’s not over until it’s over, that the work isn’t done until we cross the finish line," he said, outlining his approach.

Mercedes also finally has another major development package coming in Malaysia.

"Yes, in Malaysia, finally!" said Antonelli.

"I say finally because we haven’t brought a major package since Canada. I tried it in the simulator and everything seems to be going well, but you can’t know until you actually try it on the track."