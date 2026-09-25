Fornaroli unlikely as Haas decision nears

Leonardo Fornaroli remains in the running for Esteban Ocon’s Haas seat, but Zak Brown’s latest comments suggest McLaren currently expects the reigning F2 champion to remain in its reserve program.

Haas has tested several candidates in recent weeks, including Fornaroli, Rafael Camara, Ryo Hirakawa and most recently Jack Doohan, as it evaluates whether to replace Ocon for 2027.

Camara, Ferrari’s highly rated junior, is increasingly regarded around the paddock as the favourite.

When asked by Sky Italia about the possibility of Fornaroli joining Haas, McLaren CEO Brown left the door open but sounded as though the team’s present expectation is to keep him.

"It’s their decision," said Brown, referring to Haas.

"He’s a wonderful driver, we’re happy to have him with us, and I think he’ll be with us for a long time."

"We need a reserve driver who can do free practice and work in the simulator. I’m sure we’ll continue like this, unless he finds a seat in F1."

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu confirmed in Baku that no final decision has yet been made on Ocon.

But he said an announcement will be coming "soon - within the next couple of weeks".

"We’ve done all the evaluations, so we’re just waiting to summarise our findings, have a discussion internally, have a chat with Gene (Haas), and then we’ll take the final decision."

Asked specifically whether Camara or Fornaroli could get the seat, Komatsu replied: "Yes, that’s why we’ve tested them."

"If that wasn’t the option, why do we test?"

Komatsu said all of Haas’ recent candidates impressed.

"All the three drivers we tested in Portimao, and also Jack in the last weeks, they’ve done a very, very good job," said the Japanese.

"We are in a very fortunate position to have such interest from very talented drivers."