Stella unsure F1 should change VSC rules

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella says Formula 1 should discuss whether Virtual Safety Car procedures can be made fairer after Lando Norris lost the Madrid GP through unfortunate timing - but he is not convinced the rules should actually change.

Norris had just passed the pit entry when the VSC was deployed, leaving him unable to stop immediately while rivals behind could take advantage.

Norris and several other drivers, including Max Verstappen, subsequently suggested F1 should at least examine whether such situations can be avoided.

Stella agrees the issue deserves discussion through the Sporting Advisory Committee.

"We as a Formula 1 community need to consider whether things should stay this way or whether a fairer solution can be found," said the Italian.

But he is wary of removing too much unpredictability from racing.

"I’m not sure myself whether we should create the same conditions on the track for all drivers - in this case, running the VSC for a full lap."

"Or whether we should leave it in the hands of the gods, where sometimes you’re lucky and sometimes you’re unlucky."

Stella said McLaren will raise the subject, but he does not expect an immediate regulation change.

"Unless Formula 1 itself and the FIA push hard for a new solution," he added.

"But from a team perspective, I don’t currently have a clear opinion on this."