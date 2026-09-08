Tost defends 2026 rules despite driver criticism

Former Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost has defended Formula 1’s widely criticised 2026 regulations, arguing that the controversial energy-management racing was always foreseeable.

Tost, who remains a Red Bull consultant, made the comments to Speed Week while attending the ADAC GT Masters at the Salzburgring.

"What would happen with the new regulations was foreseeable," he began.

"Everyone discussed it extensively beforehand. Engineers always emphasised that battery management would be difficult."

He said the FIA and Formula 1 nevertheless committed to the concept because manufacturers wanted the new technical direction.

"I found all the races exciting," said Tost.

"Yes, there were overtaking manoeuvres at the beginning where you knew they were possible due to better energy management. But they also had entertainment value."

"I don’t think Formula 1 suffered from it."

Tost said some of the frustration among leading drivers stems from losing their traditional advantages over rivals.

"Their routine advantages - braking points, turn-in, hitting the apex - were lost, since everyone lifts off the throttle 20 metres before the braking point due to energy management," said the 70-year-old.

"It’s a different kind of driving."

On the current championship, Tost admitted Kimi Antonelli has exceeded expectations.

"I wouldn’t have expected him to be in contention for the World Championship in such a dominant role so far."

"He’s doing a fantastic job," said the Austrian. "If he keeps a cool head, he can win the World Championship."

On Cadillac, Tost was critical of the structure behind the difficult debut season of F1’s newest team.

"I expected more from them," he said.

"The situation is complicated with a team in both the US and Europe. It would be better to focus entirely on the European location."

"There’s an existing infrastructure in England, but the US doesn’t have it at the necessary level."

Tost also believes the increasingly settled driver market is healthy rather than a problem.

"The fact that the top drivers have chosen their teams now is a good sign," he said, adding that he expects Lewis Hamilton will "extend his contract" soon.