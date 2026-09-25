F1 pushes Middle East decision to mid-October

Formula 1’s decision on whether Qatar and Abu Dhabi can remain on the 2026 calendar has slipped again, with team bosses now saying mid-October is the new deadline.

Stefano Domenicali had previously indicated that a decision would come by mid-September, but that date passed without confirmation.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu said in Baku that teams have now been told to expect clarity next month. "I believe that Stefano was targeting to tell us in mid-October, right?" he said.

"We all know what the situation is. I believe that Imola is getting ready in case we have to do it."

Komatsu admitted replacing the Middle East finale would create logistical complications, particularly around European motorhomes and staffing, but added: "Hopefully, as a baseline, we can go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi."

Audi’s Mattia Binotto confirmed the same timetable.

"As we discussed during the F1 Commission last Monday, mid-October is the last call for such a decision," said the Italian.

"The main challenges are more organisation and logistics."

Binotto also played down concerns about holding a December finale at Imola.

"We may say wintertime, snow tyres, but at the end, as a matter of fact, the average temperature in Imola in that time of the year is hotter than Las Vegas by the time we’ve got the race in Las Vegas."

"So I don’t think that’s a true concern."

Imola is nevertheless being prepared seriously.

Paddock sources say organisers have already been given the green light to build temporary grandstands and proceed as though the race will happen, with Formula 1 reportedly covering the financial risk if the contingency is ultimately not needed.

Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain Plan A.

Formula 2’s unusual decision to run three races in Baku this weekend has also been widely interpreted as insurance in case its own Middle East rounds disappear.

But Gabriele Mini, currently third in the F2 standings, told Sky Italia that he does not believe Baku will become the championship finale.

"I don’t think it will be the last weekend because I don’t think it would be ideal to announce the winner while sitting at home on the sofa," he said.

"If we haven’t been told, it certainly won’t be the last weekend. We don’t know what will happen, whether it will be in Qatar or Abu Dhabi."