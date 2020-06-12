Imola now eligible for F1 return

Imola has boosted its chances of securing a shock return to the F1 calendar in 2020.

F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn admits that a "contingency" is being put in place in case more current grand prix hosts are unable to reorganise their races amid the pandemic.

"I think Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be the backstop of the season from what we can see at the moment," he said. "That gives us 10. We’ll find at least five or six good races in the middle."

La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that former San Marino GP host Imola may be part of that contingency, as it has carried out works requested by the FIA for so-called Grade 1 licence approval.

It is a timely move, making the track in Italy eligible to host a race this year.

"With the homologation we are also in a position to be able to host a Formula 1 race, with our circuit meeting all the parameters required by the FIA," said Imola president Uberto Selvatico Estense.

"We hope that this dream can become a reality," he added.