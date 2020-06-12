12 June 2020
Wolff admits Vettel not Mercedes’ ’priority’
"I stick to what I said before"
Search
Toto Wolff admits that Sebastian Vettel is not Mercedes’ "first priority" when considering the team’s driver lineup for 2021.
Technical boss James Allison admitted this week it is "difficult to imagine" the quadruple world champion switching from Ferrari to Mercedes.
And Valtteri Bottas’ revealed that he received a "pretty straight message" from his bosses recently that "no, they are not considering Seb".
Team boss Wolff now tells Osterreich newspaper: "I stick to what I said before.
"Sebastian is a four-time world champion. He has helped shape the past decade and is now surprisingly on the market.
"But right now the focus is on our drivers. Sebastian is not our first priority, but you should never rule it out," the Austrian added.
Mercedes
11 June 2020
add_circle Bottas only needs to beat ’one driver’ - Hakkinen
11 June 2020
add_circle F1 driver lineups ’looking to the future’ - Russell
11 June 2020
add_circle Bottas says Mercedes ’not considering’ Vettel
10 June 2020
add_circle Russell admits eye on Mercedes seat
More on Mercedes
Formula 1 news
12 June 2020
add_circle Staying at Ferrari risked Vettel’s reputation - Alesi
12 June 2020
add_circle No pre-Austria test not a disadvantage - Verstappen
12 June 2020
add_circle Wolff admits Vettel not Mercedes’ ’priority’
12 June 2020
add_circle Imola now eligible for F1 return
12 June 2020