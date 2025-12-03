If Palou can’t get to F1, Mick can’t return - Danner

Christian Danner has urged Mick Schumacher to abandon hopes of returning to Formula 1, warning that even IndyCar’s biggest star can’t make the jump.

The 26-year-old will race for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing from 2026 after missing out on the Cadillac-F1 project - but insists he still dreams of an eventual comeback.

Danner told Kolner Express that the idea is unrealistic.

"Mick should finally put Formula 1 behind him. He has no other choice," the RTL pundit said.

Danner pointed to four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou as the clearest example.

"Even the best IndyCar driver hasn’t yet made it to Formula 1," said the German. "The chances of getting from IndyCar to Formula 1 are extremely slim," he insisted.

Colton Herta’s attempt to reach F1 via Formula 2, he added, only reinforces the point.

Despite that, Danner praised Schumacher - a former F2 champion - for choosing IndyCar - a move his family, including uncle Ralf, had cautioned against.

"Hats off to him," he said. "If a young man really wants something, he can overcome such obstacles," he said.

The former IndyCar racer noted that the series is much safer than during his own era.

"IndyCars have become significantly safer. Even in accidents at high speeds, everything has generally turned out well," Danner said.

He believes the American series could give the former Haas driver a fresh start.

"In the USA, Mick can now drive freely and build on his past successes. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that he wins again and enjoys racing."