Rovanpera taking huge pay cut to chase F1 dream

Kalle Rovanpera has accepted a dramatic salary drop as he switches from rallying to single-seaters - with his manager confirming that next year’s base pay will be "merely formal" compared to his world rally earnings.

According to Ilta-Sanomat, the 25-year-old earned around EUR 6 million in salary from Toyota during the just-completed WRC season - making him one of the highest-paid drivers in rallying.

Manager Timo Jouhki declined to confirm the exact figure, but didn’t contest the scale.

"I cannot comment on the details of the contract," he said. "The annual salaries of the best drivers in the World Championship are in the millions."

Rovanpera will now race in Japan’s Super Formula in 2026, with an eye on moving into Formula 2 in 2027 - the route Toyota is using to evaluate whether the two-time rally champion can make the jump to F1.

Jouhki confirmed that the switch comes with a steep financial cut. "Kalle’s actual salary will drop significantly, that’s for sure," he admitted.

"Kalle will only receive a small formal compensation from Toyota next season, but his actual salary comes from sponsors."

Red Bull remains his most prominent backer, and all other major sponsors are reportedly staying onboard.

"Kalle will also receive quite significant income from these sponsorship agreements next season. And Toyota pays all expenses related to his driving," Jouhki added.

The manager warned that expectations must be realistic, noting that Rovanpera’s circuit experience is "very limited".

"In principle, Kalle can do well already next season, but it’s not just about basic driving skills," he said, stressing the major physical adjustment ahead.

"On the track, the G-forces are a hell of a lot harder, especially when braking into corners. And in F2, driving is really hard on your arms too."

Rovanpera has already spent six months preparing with specialist coaching - including an F1 trainer - along with limited testing and simulator work. He will take part in further F2 running in early December.

Toyota, Jouhki said, is serious about evaluating his single-seater potential.

"Toyota has a strong desire to measure Kalle’s track potential on the route that runs through Super Formula and F2," he said.