’I want Formula 1’ says Italy’s new F2 champion

Newly crowned Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli says joining McLaren’s development program has put him "on the path I’ve always wanted", insisting his long-term target is clear - Formula 1.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport after the surprise announcement, the 21-year-old admitted the past week - winning the F2 title in Qatar and immediately securing a McLaren deal - has been overwhelming.

"One of my biggest dreams has come true," he said.

Fornaroli was widely seen as the standout talent left without any F1 academy backing, making his sudden capture by McLaren a notable twist. He confirmed that details of next year’s program are being finalised.

"We’re working on it with McLaren," he said. "Once the program is finalised, we’ll announce it together.

"McLaren offers an excellent racing program in WEC and IndyCar, but my focus remains on Formula 1."

He revealed he has already met team principal Andrea Stella. "Andrea is truly a fantastic person who is already teaching me many things to improve not only on the track but also off it," Fornaroli said.

The Italian also spoke about the high level of young talent emerging from his country - including childhood friend Kimi Antonelli, who embraced him after the title win in Qatar.

"We grew up together," he said. "I’m very proud of him and the path he’s taking in Formula 1."

Fornaroli said his calmness under pressure, including last year’s last-corner F3 title and this season’s rookie F2 campaign, is not an accident.

"I think a lot during my races," he explained. "Consistency and taking every opportunity is crucial."

As for Abu Dhabi, he says the pressure is off, but the goal remains to secure the teams’ championship for Invicta.

"I want to finish the year strong - and of course I’ll watch the Formula 1 race. With three drivers covered by a few points, whoever has the best race will win."

McLaren’s newest signing concluded: "I want Formula 1."