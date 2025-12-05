Verstappen calls Tsunoda axe ’logical’

Max Verstappen says Yuki Tsunoda has handled his shock demotion "normally" as the Japanese driver prepares for what may be his final Formula 1 start for some time.

Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar all confirmed they learned the 2026 driver decision immediately after the Qatar GP. Verstappen, asked if the news affected Tsunoda’s behaviour, was blunt.

"It’s not like decisions were made that day," he said. "It’s the team’s decision. I haven’t noticed him reacting differently or anything because of it.

"As a driver, you always have to be there for the team, and that won’t change."

Given how comprehensively Tsunoda was outpaced this year, Verstappen also defended Red Bull’s call. "It’s a logical choice, you can’t really say much about it," said the Dutchman.

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko likewise insisted Tsunoda’s F1 story is not over. Speaking to Kleine Zeitung, he said the 25-year-old remains hungry to prove himself - now as reserve driver.

"He sees this as his big opportunity and is even more motivated. Yuki wants to prove himself to everyone," Marko said. "His form is improving.

"He told me here over dinner he’ll put on a spectacular show," he said in Abu Dhabi.

But Tsunoda himself admits the decision hit hard - and that his early-season promotion to the senior team may now look like a misstep.

"I’m not saying I don’t have regret at all," he said, noting he had to abandon the Racing Bulls project he helped develop. "Some DNA is in there and you throw out your baby. I missed that and kind of regret that."

He also recalled the moment Marko told him he was out. "Obviously, I was upset and angry when Helmut Marko told me right after the race that I wouldn’t be racing next year. I think that’s it.

"But, surprisingly, I’m ok. Maybe I haven’t fully grasped yet that this is my last race for this year, or maybe even next year."

Tsunoda added that interest from other teams had existed, "but my contract with Red Bull prevented me from communicating with them."

Speculation has already begun about a possible IndyCar switch, but Tsunoda isn’t ready to consider it. "F1 is my life. It’s too early for that," he said.

"For now, the only motivation I have is F1."

Lewis Hamilton offered sympathy for Tsunoda - and now worries about the next driver to step into the seat next to Verstappen, Isack Hadjar.

"Yuki is a fantastic driver," he said, adding that Red Bull’s environment is "quite difficult" and often shapes the fate of its young drivers.

"It doesn’t mean these drivers aren’t great - it’s clearly something else," he said. "I just hope changes are made to ensure he gets the support he needs."