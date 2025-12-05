Antonelli reveals Verstappen’s sweary support

Kimi Antonelli says Max Verstappen and Lando Norris both reached out privately after the 19-year-old Mercedes rookie was bombarded with online abuse over false claims that he deliberately let Norris past in Qatar.

The controversy erupted after Dr Helmut Marko and Verstappen’s race engineer Giampiero ’GP’ Lambiase suggested Antonelli had helped Norris in the title fight - accusations Red Bull later retracted after reviewing footage.

Antonelli told reporters in Abu Dhabi that Verstappen contacted him immediately.

"He was supportive and very kind," said the Italian teenager. "But I can’t say exactly what he said, because there were a lot of bad words in there," Antonelli laughed.

"He mainly said: don’t worry about these kinds of people, because they’re brainless."

Verstappen later explained publicly that Marko simply misread the incident.

"It’s pretty clear what happened, but I don’t think Helmut had seen the footage yet. If you saw it wrong, it’s only polite to say so, and it’s about correcting it," said the Red Bull driver - adding that social-media abuse had nothing to do with Marko’s comments.

"Because whatever he says doesn’t mean you can insult someone. It’s a problem with social media, where people can create accounts without a real name. That’s the problem."

Antonelli confirmed that Lambiase apologised to him personally.

"The statement was good, GP also came to me this week, and everything has been clarified with Max."

Norris, too, sent a message.

"Max and Lando wrote to me, I was very pleased," he said.

Speaking in Mercedes’ hospitality area, Antonelli admitted the first 24 hours after Qatar were rough.

"I’m fine now. The first night I was really upset, especially because I didn’t understand why. When you’re accused of things that aren’t true, it’s awful. I was fighting for the podium and I would never do something like that.

"And if I had wanted to let Lando through on purpose, I would have done it much earlier."

He said the FIA must act to curb online toxicity.

"Something needs to be done," said Antonelli. "Respect must never be lacking. We go to the track to give it our all, not to favour or harm our opponents."

Antonelli also explained his blacked-out social media profiles.

"It was a way to send a message - I haven’t looked at social media at all since that evening."

Mercedes technical boss Simone Resta revealed the team is developing tools with its PR department "to create a safe space where fans can interact with the team."

As for the title race, Antonelli offered a prediction.

"Norris is the favourite, but Max can do it. If Red Bull can put pressure on Norris and Piastri, maybe they can win it."

And who deserves it most?

"All three, but Max has made an incredible difference in this second half of the season."