Mick Schumacher unfazed by Indycar safety fears

Mick Schumacher says he is not worried about the dangers of oval racing as he edges closer to a full-time switch to Indycar for 2026.

The 26-year-old German impressed in his debut test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at Indianapolis this week, and while he ran only on the road course, Schumacher made it clear he intends to race the entire championship if he joins the American series.

"If I were to choose something, I would commit myself to it 100 percent," he said.

Several figures - including his uncle Ralf Schumacher - have urged caution over Indycar’s high-speed ovals, long viewed by European drivers as particularly hazardous. Even Mick’s father, Michael Schumacher, had expressed concerns about the category’s safety during his F1 career.

But the former Haas driver insists he is not deterred.

"I’m not worried," he told reporters in Indianapolis. "I’ve never driven an oval, so I can’t say much more about that. But so far, I haven’t heard anything that would put me off."

"Safety is, of course, a high priority for everyone," Schumacher added. "Indycar has made many adjustments and changes to make it safer, and I’m sure they will continue to improve. Safety is guaranteed only to a certain extent at the speeds one drives, but I think all precautions are being taken."

He also believes his driving instincts would serve him well. "If you have a good feeling for a stable car and a good sense of when you’re approaching the limit, you’ll do well," he said.

The former Haas driver admitted a decision on his future is close.

"It won’t take too long for me to decide," he confirmed, ruling out a split program between Europe and the US. "I don’t want to compete in two different disciplines."