Horner fired, Mekies takes over at Red Bull Racing

With immediate effect, Laurent Mekies will take over the duties of CEO at Red Bull Racing.

As part of his change, Alan Permane, currently Racing Director, will be promoted to Team Principal at Racing Bulls.

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO (chief executive) of Red Bull Racing," Red Bull GmbH said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," added Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s chief executive of corporate projects and investments.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Laurent Mekies said:

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter. It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning. Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes.”

Alan Permane said:

“I feel very honoured to take on the role as Team Principal and would like to thank Oliver and Helmut for the trust they have shown in me. I am looking forward to working with Peter to continue the good work that both him and Laurent have done in taking this team forward. This is a new challenge for me, but I know that I can count on the support of everyone within them.”