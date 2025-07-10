F1’s twelfth team could be Chinese - FIA president

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has stepped up his re-election campaign a further notch by suggesting the Formula 1 grid could be expanded even more.

Fans are now looking forward to the debut of the sport’s all-new eleventh team, Cadillac, next year, but the move faced staunch opposition by F1’s owner Liberty Media and the bulk of the ten existing teams.

Controversial FIA boss Ben Sulayem, however, was always a supporter of the new eleventh team, although he now faces a battle to retain his job as fierce critic Tim Mayer launches a rival bid for the presidency of F1’s governing body.

Ben Sulayem began his campaign for re-election at Silverstone, where he tantalisingly suggested he still supports the end of F1’s ’hybrid’ power unit era - and the return of loud, light and fan-pleasing V8 engines.

And now, with F1 expanding from 20 cars to 22 for 2026, the 63-year-old said he thinks the grid could also handle a full-house of 24 cars.

"There have been discussions," Ben Sulayem told journalists.

"I still believe we need more teams, not more races. If a Chinese team were to apply, I can tell you - speaking now on behalf of FOM - that they would be all for it because it would be good for business."

The Times newspaper says no Chinese bid is in the works at the moment, but believes the FIA has engaged in discussions with Chinese manufacturers about establishing a Formula 1 team.

A leading candidate could be Geely, holder of a 17 percent stake in Aston Martin Lagonda, and also involved in a joint venture with Renault called Horse Powertrain, focusing on internal combustion and hybrid engine development.

Former F1 driver, and now Ferrari reserve, Guanyu Zhou has a close relationship with Geely, and has previously indicated that the Chinese giant has a "high interest" in Formula 1.

Ben Sulayem continued: "Do we have to add a twelfth team just for the sake of it? No, it will have to be the right team.

"I speak as a sportsman and I would like to preserve the spirit of sport. Clearly, the others would say that the pie should now be divided among 11, and that is an argument I understand. However, revenues are growing steadily," he added.