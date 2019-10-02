9 October 2019
Hockenheim axe ’disaster’ for Germany - Danner
The former driver doesn’t understand
Search
Germany’s departure from the unprecedentedly-large F1 calendar for 2020 is a "disaster".
That is the view of former driver and now German television pundit Christian Danner.
The FIA has now officially ratified the 2020 calendar, which features new races in Vietnam and Zandvoort but no new deal for the German GP at Hockenheim.
"This is a disaster," Danner told Die Welt newspaper.
"If Barcelona manages to continue to have a grand prix, and if it also works for Austria and the Netherlands, then it curls my toenails to see that we are not in a position to do the same in Germany."
Circuits
8 October 2019
add_circle St Petersburg ’capable’ of hosting Russia GP - Tilke
4 October 2019
add_circle Russian DTM track denies Formula 1 race talks
3 October 2019
add_circle Assen better track for Dutch GP - Tilke
2 October 2019
add_circle Tilke defends ’boring’ F1 track designs
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
9 October 2019
add_circle Hockenheim axe ’disaster’ for Germany - Danner
8 October 2019
add_circle FIA and FIM team up on motor sport safety
8 October 2019
add_circle Japan 2019 - GP preview - Ferrari
8 October 2019
add_circle Japan 2019 - GP preview - Renault F1
8 October 2019