Hockenheim axe ’disaster’ for Germany - Danner

The former driver doesn’t understand

By GMM

9 October 2019 - 08:36
Germany’s departure from the unprecedentedly-large F1 calendar for 2020 is a "disaster".

That is the view of former driver and now German television pundit Christian Danner.

The FIA has now officially ratified the 2020 calendar, which features new races in Vietnam and Zandvoort but no new deal for the German GP at Hockenheim.

"This is a disaster," Danner told Die Welt newspaper.

"If Barcelona manages to continue to have a grand prix, and if it also works for Austria and the Netherlands, then it curls my toenails to see that we are not in a position to do the same in Germany."

