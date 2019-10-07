FIA proposes active aerodynamics for 2021

F1’s governing body is proposing that the Formula 1 cars in 2021 feature active aerodynamics.

The news, reported by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, comes amid pressure from some teams for a watering down of the major car changes for 2021.

Led by Mercedes, it is believed that some teams want Liberty and the FIA to agree to keep the regulations substantially the same.

But president Jean Todt has ruled that out.

"It will not change much," a source said, referring to the proposed 2021 car concept.

However, what the FIA might be open to is active aerodynamics, which could make it even easier for cars to follow one another and render DRS obsolete.

The active aerodynamics idea was brought up at the last meeting of the technical working group, and follows concerns that once development of the 2021 gets into full swing, overtaking will once again become very difficult.

"In the beginning, the car that is following will have 90 per cent of their downforce. But that will change with each development step," warned Renault’s Marcin Budkowski.

"Whether it will become 50 per cent again, as with the current cars, no one can know that today."

The hope is that active aerodynamics, giving the drivers the ability to adjust the wings and other parts of the car while closely following a rival, will ensure that the 2021 cars continue to permit close racing.

Haas boss Gunther Steiner told Russia’s Championat: "Regarding the 2021 regulations, I think there are too many restrictions.

"But there is still time for change."

He fully supports the idea of a budget cap, but thinks it should be lower than the proposed $175 million.

"I would lower it and make the technical regulations freer," Steiner added.

"With a higher budget cap and more regulation, the top teams will still dominate. I am for a lower cap and more rules freedom.

"Our budget is much smaller than the cap will be. Yes, we will get closer to the leaders, but it will take several years.

"The important thing is that there will be a budget cap. And that later on it will be possible to look at that number again," he said.