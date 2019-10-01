FIA and FIM team up on motor sport safety
And for the tracks’ safety
Search
The FIA is collaborating with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme
(FIM) on a number of current and future safety projects.
The two governing bodies recently teamed up to develop a new paint standard for use on circuits, including track limits, kerbing and asphalt run-off areas.
The new standard defines a number of performance criteria for the paint, including friction properties and visibility under a variety of conditions. The result will ensure the paint used on circuits around the world performs consistently in both wet and dry conditions, reducing the potential for accidents due to a sudden loss of grip.
This is the first of a number of collaboration projects planned between the FIA and FIM, with the aim to work together on a range of research projects related to circuits and competitor safety devices.
FIA President Jean Todt said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome this collaboration with the FIM on a number of safety projects. By uniting our two governing bodies on safety, it means we can advance standards for all forms of motor sport worldwide.”
FIM President Jorge Viegas said: “The FIM and FIA share circuits around the world. A collaborative approach to safety standards will not only simplify the process for the industry but will also ensure the highest level of safety for competitors worldwide.”
FIA
add_circle FIA monitoring typhoon days before Japan GP
add_circle F1 to improve car strength after Hubert death
add_circle Senna would hate F1 driver penalties - Ramirez
add_circle Team orders ’part of F1’ - Michael Masi
More on FIA