Hamilton reshapes inner circle as Ferrari chapter resets

Lewis Hamilton’s off-track environment has undergone a sweeping reset ahead of the new season, with changes spanning his race engineering, management and communications teams following a difficult first year at Ferrari.

Questions remain over who will replace Riccardo Adami as Hamilton’s race engineer after tensions during the 2025 campaign. Speaking in Leo Turrini’s Quotidiano column, former Ferrari driver Ivan Capelli said the lack of clarity was unusual.

"I find it strange that his new race engineer hasn’t yet been officially appointed," Capelli said. "Maybe it’s just a matter of hours, but certain things should be clarified in advance."

Beyond the garage, familiar faces around Hamilton have also disappeared from the paddock. His press officer Gabriela Kwaku Yeboah - widely known as Ella - has parted ways with the seven-time world champion after overseeing his media duties and work linked to Project 44. Her next role has not been announced.

Hamilton has also split again with manager Marc Hynes, albeit on what are described as friendly terms. The pair first worked together during Hamilton’s junior career, with Hynes later serving as CEO of Project 44 from 2015 to 2021 before reuniting with the driver from 2024.

Hynes has now taken on a full-time role with Cadillac ahead of the American manufacturer’s Formula 1 entry. A source close to the situation described the separation as mutual, despite Hynes having overseen Hamilton’s racing logistics and attending every grand prix.

Off track, Hamilton has also been the subject of renewed speculation linking him with Kim Kardashian, following reports of a discreet but lavish Paris meet-up.

On the sporting side, Capelli believes the upheaval reflects a driver still hungry to respond after a bruising season.

"I think Lewis is still willing to take risks," Capelli said. "He’s coming off a bad year and he knows it. He’ll seek redemption - I can’t imagine a sad end to his career."

Away from cars altogether, Hamilton has revealed a new obsession after selling off much of his famed vehicle collection. Speaking to Vogue France, he admitted he has turned to collectible cards instead.

"I’m card collecting," Hamilton said. "It’s like Pokemon, Star Wars, athlete cards. I collected them as a kid, swapping them at school, and now the collection is just growing. I’m buying cards every week."