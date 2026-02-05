Domenicali hints at possible sequel to hit F1 movie

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has suggested a sequel to the hugely successful F1 movie is being considered, following the film’s blockbuster performance as part of the sport’s expanding partnership with Apple.

Speaking during Apple TV’s press day in Santa Monica, Domenicali was asked directly whether a follow-up to the Brad Pitt-led film was in the works. His answer was deliberately non-committal.

"Stay tuned," Domenicali said, responding to a question read out by Apple’s senior vice president of services, Eddie Cue. "We’re going to tell you something more in the future."

Domenicali cautioned that any sequel would need to meet a high bar.

"We need to digest the success of this movie," he said. "If you want to think of a new one, it has to be very good."

The original F1 proved a commercial phenomenon, becoming the highest-grossing sports movie of all time with more than $631 million at the global box office. It was also the most successful film of Brad Pitt’s career and Apple Original Films’ biggest theatrical release to date, following a distribution and co-marketing deal with Warner Bros.

While some Formula 1 purists were critical of the film’s creative liberties, its mainstream success reinforced the value of F1’s relationship with Apple, which already extends far beyond cinema.

"Relevancy is the key to our success," Domenicali said of the partnership. "Relevancy on the right platform."

Cue echoed that sentiment, joking about the sport’s inherent storytelling power.

"We’ve got 24 F1 movies on Apple TV," he said, referring to the championship’s global calendar. "I don’t know what the ending is. It’s the best unscripted drama in the world."