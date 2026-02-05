Ferrari starts work on Mercedes-like engine for ’27

Rival Formula 1 teams are believed to be closing in on the controversial Mercedes power unit concept amid rampant speculation linking a novel compression approach to the German manufacturer’s strong early running under the 2026 rules.

In recent weeks, engineers up and down the pitlane have been discussing a theory involving a tiny auxiliary volume - reportedly around one cubic centimetre - connected to the combustion chamber via a narrow channel near the pre-chamber spark plug at the top of the cylinder.

Intriguingly, similar whispers have surrounded the Red Bull-Ford program. Asked by Australia’s Channel 9 whether such concepts amount to cheating, former Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed the suggestion.

"That’s a big statement," Horner said. "Formula 1 is about pushing the boundaries. It’s about how you interpret the regulations. The teams that are most conservative are the teams that are never at the front. You’ve got to be pushing the envelope."

Meanwhile, respected Italian commentator Leo Turrini believes Ferrari is already planning its response - not for 2026, but beyond.

Writing in his Quotidiano column, Turrini claims Ferrari engine boss Enrico Gualtieri has authorised work on a 2027 power unit featuring substantial changes aimed at achieving a dynamic compression ratio.

According to Turrini, Ferrari suspects the FIA - under single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis - has deemed Mercedes’ concept fully legal, prompting Maranello to pursue its own interpretation.

Ferrari’s approach is said to centre on a redesigned connecting rod, using a high thermal expansion coefficient to counter compression losses as temperatures rise. If successful, the solution would only reach the dyno in mid-2026, with any on-track debut unlikely before 2027.

The potential gain? Turrini estimates between 5 and 10 horsepower.

After Ferrari’s difficult 2025 season, expectations remain cautious. Asked what to expect from the SF26, former Ferrari driver Ivan Capelli laughed.

"Next question?" he said.

Pressed further, Capelli sounded more optimistic. "The SF26 has adopted quite a few original solutions," he said. "The new regulations allow engineers to branch out - there isn’t just one way to interpret them.

"Ferrari has a duty to be competitive," he added. "I expect them to be up there with the best."