Schumacher still open to F1 return amid IndyCar struggles

Mick Schumacher has admitted he still thinks about Formula 1 and would not rule out a return to the grid.

"It would be a lie if I said I didn’t occasionally reminisce about my Formula 1 days and simply think about what it was like to drive back then," he told RTL and ntv.

"If an opportunity were to arise, I certainly wouldn’t say no. That’s definitely the case."

The 27-year-old, who raced for Haas in 2021 and 2022 before serving as a Mercedes reserve, is now competing solely in IndyCar - but has endured a difficult start.

"The whole environment is completely different. All the racetracks are new to me," Schumacher said.

"The first few months have therefore been very instructive, and I hope that the results will follow soon."

He is currently preparing for his first Indianapolis 500, while adapting to the physical demands of the category.

"It is not necessarily more difficult, but significantly more strenuous," he said.

"The car has no power steering, so it is very mechanical and provides a direct translation of the driving style."

"In IndyCar, you have less strain on your neck, but you’re working your upper body much more. You simply have to grip the steering wheel much tighter."

Schumacher also highlighted the raw nature of the cars.

"The suspension is so stable that it often rips the steering wheel out of your hands if you don’t let go in time," he said.

Despite the risks - and higher top speeds than Formula 1 - he insists fear is not a factor.

"If I were afraid, I’d be in the wrong sport," Schumacher said.

"No, fear isn’t part of it. The better answer would probably be ’respect’."