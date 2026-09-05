Hadjar now unlikely to race in Madrid - Mekies

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies has effectively confirmed that Isack Hadjar is now unlikely to return for next weekend’s Madrid GP.

L’Equipe had already reported that the injured Frenchman was expected to miss a third consecutive race after sitting out Zandvoort and Monza.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Mekies stopped short of ruling Madrid out completely, but admitted the turnaround is probably too short for Hadjar’s recovering wrist.

"Madrid is in a few days, so it’s difficult," he said.

"We’ll do another evaluation with him, but it’s probably difficult to think about Madrid."

He said Red Bull is taking "absolutely no risks" with Hadjar’s proper recovery.

"A full recovery is the priority, and we won’t jeopardise that," he said.

"Our priority is that Isack gets into the car fully recovered, that his participation is completely justifiable and does not potentially jeopardise his future."

Mekies admitted Hadjar is understandably frustrated about missing Monza.

"He can’t drive today, so obviously I won’t tell you he’s happy because he isn’t," he said.

"He’s had a fantastic start to the season - he’s very young and improves every time he gets in the car, so it’s important that he’s back behind the wheel when he’s 100 percent."