Gasly says Monaco fight ’isn’t going to end here’

Pierre Gasly and Flavio Briatore have both hinted that Alpine may not be finished with the legal fallout from the Monaco GP, despite the FIA International Court of Appeal reinstating Gasly’s penalties and stripping him of third place.

Gasly told Canal Plus at Monza: "We got robbed. I think this isn’t going to end here."

"I was quite clear about the speed we were going in the pitlane and, well, there are many interpretations, many disputes in the offices, legally, about points that go beyond the sporting aspect."

"It’s sad to see results decided as a consequence of these kinds of events."

"On the track we finished third."

Gasly said the next move now belongs to Alpine. "I’m going to let my team do the rest," said the Frenchman.

"I’ve done everything I could on the track and now it’s up to them to do what’s necessary and I trust them."

That follows Briatore’s explosive comments in Friday’s FIA team principals’ press conference, where he questioned the independence of ICA judge Filippo Marchino over alleged links to McLaren.

"We accept the result of the hearing," Briatore said.

"What was very disappointing is to find out one of the judges has a very good relationship with McLaren."

Asked directly whether Alpine is considering a further judicial challenge, he replied: "We’ve been thinking about it."

"Just pass the weekend and after that we think about it."

"For the moment, I don’t know."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella strongly rejected the implication that the appeal process had been compromised.

"I find that this conference going in this direction is quite insulting for McLaren, for the reputation of a team that deserves a lot of respect," said the Italian.

"The hearing, the whole International Court of Appeal, was conducted to the highest standards and we should not question this phase like it’s been done."

The FIA said the judging panel was appointed by the president of the independent International Court of Appeal from candidates meeting the required eligibility criteria and elected by the FIA General Assembly.