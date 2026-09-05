Ocon misses Ferrari upgrade as Haas backs Bearman

Esteban Ocon has admitted to disappointment after Haas gave its only latest-spec Ferrari power unit at Monza to Oliver Bearman.

Ferrari’s second ADUO upgrade is available to its customer teams this weekend, but Haas received only one example initially and chose Bearman’s car.

"I won’t have the full upgrade package," Ocon admitted.

"I won’t have ADUO. So I’ll be racing with the old engine. And that’s quite a loss."

Team boss Ayao Komatsu said the decision was about balancing previous technical priorities between the two drivers, with Ocon having received brake and power-steering developments first earlier in the season.

"The last two upgrades went to Esteban," he explained. "This time, it’s Ollie’s turn."

Komatsu admitted the situation is not ideal, particularly with Ocon’s 2027 seat already under scrutiny.

"It would have been better if we had received at least two new power units," said the Japanese. "But now we’re at Monza, where power is crucial."

However, he defended the decision to give the only new one to Bearman. "It would be a shame to just leave the more powerful engine sitting in the pits, wouldn’t it?"

Bearman ended FP2 in P8, with Ocon a full ten places behind.