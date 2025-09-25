Lobato doubts Alonso will quit after 2026

Spanish commentator Antonio Lobato has poured cold water on Fernando Alonso’s claim that he may walk away from Formula 1 at the end of 2026 if Aston Martin and Adrian Newey deliver a front-running car.

Alonso, 44, told AS newspaper at Baku that next year’s sweeping rule change represents his "last chance" to win again in F1 - and suggested that if the Newey-led Aston Martin is competitive, he could retire on a high.

"If the car goes badly, there’s a chance I’ll stay for another year to finish on a positive note," Alonso said. "If the car goes well, 2026 will probably be my last year."

But Lobato, speaking to DAZN, is not convinced.

"He’s convinced that 2026 is going to be very important for him, in every sense," the veteran broadcaster explained. "It could be a brilliant year if the regulations and Aston Martin’s work line up - but it could also be a farewell year."

Still, Lobato called Alonso’s logic contradictory. "If it’s any good, I can tell you we can send state security forces to get him out of the car, because he’ll never want to leave," he laughed.

"He’ll leave whenever he wants. That’s Fernando’s great advantage. He’ll go when he gets bored, when he thinks something else will satisfy him more than Formula 1."

For now, Lobato believes Alonso remains fully motivated. "At the moment, he’s very happy, content at Aston Martin and fighting to try to achieve the miracle of being one of the fastest cars next year," he concluded.