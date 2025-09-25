Verstappen makes GT3 debut at the Nordschleife

Max Verstappen will take another step into endurance racing this weekend with his first GT3 start at the fabled Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The reigning four-time world champion has long spoken of expanding his racing passion beyond Formula 1 and is now set to contest Saturday’s four-hour NLS round with Emil Frey Racing in a Ferrari 296 GT3.

He will share the cockpit with Briton Chris Lulham in Verstappen.com Racing’s Red Bull-branded livery.

"It is my passion to do these kinds of GT3 races too. I can’t wait," the 27-year-old said on his official website.

"I’m passionate about racing, also outside of Formula 1. Every lap at the Nordschleife is a different kind of experience. My dream is to eventually participate in the 24-hour race here."

The Dutchman has already built up thousands of virtual laps on the 24.3-kilometre circuit, often described as the "Green Hell", and tested the Ferrari earlier this year under the pseudonym Franz Hermann.

Earlier this month, he secured the DMSB Permit Nordschleife - a special licence required to compete in GT3 machinery at the venue.

"This track is extremely challenging and demanding, with its enormous length and historic layout," Verstappen explained.

His Nordschleife appearance follows a low-key outing in an underpowered entry to qualify for his permit, part of his build-up towards a potential tilt at the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2026.