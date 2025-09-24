Rookie Bortoleto turns tables on Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg’s long-awaited first Formula 1 podium at Silverstone was one of 2025’s feel-good moments - but inside Sauber, the veteran is quietly being outshone by rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto.

Hulkenberg, 38, has amassed a respectable 37 points this season and sits a solid tenth in the standings, comfortably ahead of Bortoleto on 18.

But a closer look at Saturdays tells a different story. Once hailed as a one-lap specialist, Hulkenberg has now been beaten in qualifying by his Brazilian teammate seven weekends in a row.

"It’s a bit of confidence at the absolute limit that I’m missing," Hulkenberg admitted at Baku.

"Our car isn’t as strong on a single lap as it is in the race. In the tight midfield, a few hundredths can make the difference."

That shortfall has been painfully obvious since mid-season. After edging Bortoleto in four of the first five events, the tables turned - and the rookie has dominated ever since.

At tracks he knows well, the 20-year-old has consistently delivered flawless laps while Hulkenberg has too often fallen short, even clipping the wall in Q1 at Baku.

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley defended his senior driver. "Nico is super-fast over one lap and in race trim - extraordinary, really.

"If you analyse the data, many of these sessions have been decided by a thousandth or two," he told reporters. "There’s no fundamental problem. It’s just a phase, and it can turn around in a heartbeat."

Wheatley also praised Bortoleto. "Gabriel is a quick learner," said the former Red Bull sporting director.

"If one of them nails a lap, he wins the duel. Lately, Gabriel has been the one doing that. But we’ve got upcoming tracks like Singapore and Las Vegas where he has no reference. That may swing things back."

Wheatley added: "We once talked forever about Nico never getting a podium, and that story ended. I think the qualifying story will too."