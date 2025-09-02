’Does Hamilton still believe’ in Ferrari dream?

Lewis Hamilton’s tough start to life at Ferrari took another hit with a costly crash at Zandvoort.

The 40-year-old, who went into the summer break admitting he felt "useless" and fuelling retirement rumours, returned to action vowing to at least enjoy himself again. At Zandvoort, he looked more upbeat and aggressive - but still trailed teammate Charles Leclerc before crashing out.

"Apart from that, it was a really solid weekend," the seven-time world champion insisted. "I feel like we’ve made real progress. But it’s also not normal for me to crash out of a race.

"I can’t say much more than that."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, a frequent critic, told Sky Deutschland: "In German racing jargon, you’d say that was first-grade elementary school.

"I’m slowly becoming perplexed. On the one hand, he can do it, but he’s putting himself under immense pressure. If something doesn’t happen soon, he might be better off not continuing," said the German.

"It’s tragic to see him like this."

Veteran Italian journalist Leo Turrini agreed in his Quotidiano blog: "A bad car isn’t Hamilton’s fault, but it is Hamilton’s fault that he crashed all by himself.

"So the question returns - does Lewis still believe in it, or has he mentally pulled the plug, saturated with glory and money?"

Italy’s wider press was equally scathing, indicating that the support centre around Maranello and beyond may be beginning to falter.

La Gazzetta dello Sport declared: "Ferrari is devastated, Hamilton is disastrous - a serious and unusual mistake."

Corriere della Sera added: "Hamilton’s mistake was unforgivable, and with a five-place grid penalty for Monza, is the dream already over?"