Germany not prepared to revive F1 race - Wolff

Even with Formula 1 open to accommodating multiple European races with a new annual rotation scheme, the revival of the defunct German GP still seems unlikely.

Next year, Sauber will fully transition to become Audi’s 100 percent works team, competing against established fellow German carmaker Mercedes.

Mercedes team boss and co-owner Toto Wolff, however, doubts Hockenheim or the Nurburgring are in a position to join the F1 calendar.

"The mood in Germany as a business location is apparently not sufficient for a Formula 1 race at the moment," he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Wolff said he thinks the problem is that no German entity is prepared to take a risk.

"Perhaps people are too stuck in the old structures," said the Austrian.

However, he pointed out that even without direct government backing, the promoters of the British GP at Silverstone manage to make the event work.

"The English manage to do business with Formula 1," said Wolff.

"Anyone who wants to host a grand prix either has the business side in mind or wants to achieve a global image transfer," he explained.