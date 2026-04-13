Monza upgrades approved to secure F1 future

Key upgrades at Monza have taken a major step forward after local authorities approved a series of renovation plans aimed at keeping the historic venue on the Formula 1 calendar.

Monza’s City Council has given near-unanimous backing to three strategic resolutions, including a permanent roof over the pit building, a new race control centre, and an upgraded press room.

"The near-unanimous consensus expressed in the vote testifies to the shared value of this project," said circuit president Giuseppe Redaelli.

The works are seen as essential for the circuit’s long-term future, with Formula 1 increasingly demanding modern infrastructure as new venues continue to join the calendar.

Redaelli also pointed to the economic importance of the Italian GP, with the event generating around 250 euros million for the local region each year.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Automobile Club of Italy, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Lombardy Region, the Monza Park Consortium, the Valle Lambro Regional Authority, the Municipality of Monza, the Superintendency and all the territorial bodies and institutions for the loyal and concrete collaboration demonstrated over the years," he added.