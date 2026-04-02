Argentina GP gathers pace as rebuild hits 10 percent

Argentina’s push to return to the Formula 1 calendar is gathering momentum, with construction work at Buenos Aires’ historic circuit now underway.

As reported by Soy Motor and others, the overhaul of the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez is around 10 percent complete, with organisers targeting completion by the end of the year ahead of MotoGP’s planned return in 2027.

The redevelopment is extensive, with large parts of the existing infrastructure already demolished - including pit buildings, grandstands, the paddock and most of the old asphalt surface.

A full rebuild is now in progress including a GIMA high-polymer asphalt - the same specification used at current Formula 1 venues.

In its initial phase, the circuit will aim for FIA Grade 2 status, before a further upgrade to full Grade 1 homologation - a requirement for hosting Formula 1 - including a reprofiled layout and extended straights.

Plans currently envision a return of Formula 1 as early as 2028, potentially paired with the Brazilian GP to ease logistics.

The renewed push follows rising national interest sparked by Franco Colapinto’s arrival in Formula 1, although the Argentine driver himself cautioned last year that an F1 return would be "a bit more tricky" than MotoGP due to the scale of required changes.

Argentina last hosted a Formula 1 race in 1998, won by Michael Schumacher.