Madrid insists F1 project ’on schedule’ despite criticism

Madrid’s new Formula 1 circuit remains on track for its September debut despite new reports suggesting construction is lagging behind schedule.

Earlier this week, The Sun cited social media images showing a site "resembling a sand pit more than a racing track", fuelling doubts about progress at the IFEMA-based venue.

But project chief Luis Garcia Abad has pushed back strongly, insisting work is advancing as planned.

"The first layer of asphalt has already been laid up to turn 19, and practically everything has been concreted," he told AS.

"We’re on schedule. Time has never been a major concern for us - the construction companies are working at a steady pace and meeting their commitments to finish the project by May 30th."

Garcia Abad said the next phase - including final asphalt, kerbs, pit buildings and grandstands - will begin in June.

He also highlighted what he believes will make the Madrid race unique on the calendar.

"F1 doesn’t know Madrid, and now that we’re bringing it here, they can’t imagine what Madrid can offer F1," he said.

The circuit itself will feature several standout elements, including a heavily banked corner dubbed "La Monumental", which organisers hope will become an iconic feature of the championship.

"It will be an icon of the championship," communications director Nira Juanco said. "When you see an image on television, you’ll immediately know it’s Madrid."

Madrid’s long-term Spanish GP contract is in place through 2035.