FIA boss continues push for V8 comeback in F1

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has ramped up his pitch to be re-elected as president of Formula 1’s governing body.

Over the British GP weekend, which was attended by the controversial FIA incumbent, a rival bid for the presidency was launched by sacked former F1 steward Tim Mayer.

Mayer, the son of legendary former McLaren team boss Teddy Mayer, will go head-to-head with Ben Sulayem in the elections slated for mid December in Uzbekistan.

He launched the campaign with a blistering attack on Ben Sulayem.

"The president came to power four years ago with good ideas," Mayer said, "but in the end, all we saw was a centralisation of power.

"I’m disappointed in Mohammed," he added. "His leadership qualities are not good."

When asked for his reaction, Ben Sulayem commented: "I feel sorry for people who say that and who have no further relationship with the FIA.

"I would say, put it to the test and see if there is any truth in it. Ask people who currently work for the FIA, they have the right to speak.

"Tim Mayer worked as a steward, but that does not make him an FIA insider or an FIA staff member. In any case, I do not feel the need to defend myself or to campaign in this way. I have other things to do," he is quoted as saying by the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"He can say whatever he wants. As we say in the Arab world - the tongue has no bones."

However, the feeling in the F1 paddock - especially among upper team management and the drivers - is that the FIA could be long overdue for a new era.

Ben Sulayem, though, might at least win some support with his ongoing push to bring loud, light, simple, inexpensive and crowd-pleasing V8 power back to the grid - with "fully sustainable fuel".

"The teams are behind it," the 63-year-old said. "Hopefully we will have something by 2029.

"This is the right direction that is needed to keep the sport going and affordable, despite the fact that there are still people who think that there is unlimited money to be made in Formula 1."