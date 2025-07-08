Inside F1’s 2025 Sponsorship Power Plays: McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull’s Bold Moves

F1’s biggest teams have shaken up their sponsorship rosters in 2025.

McLaren and Ferrari are doubling down on established partnerships, while Red Bull is making headlines by swapping crypto sponsors.

With crypto markets booming and digital payments gaining traction across entertainment and gaming, these deals reflect more than branding: they hint at where the sport is accelerating next.

Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas: high-tech, high-precision

Mercedes continues to fine-tune its brand ecosystem. Out go Puma and Tommy Hilfiger. In come Adidas and fresh names like Signify (smart lighting) and Mous (protective tech accessories).

As always, their sponsors reflect the brand’s core identity: disciplined, engineered, and tech focused.

Petronas, Ineos, and cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike still anchor the partnership portfolio but for Mercedes, every partner brings more than just dollars – they bring technical edge.

Even the newcomers aren’t random: they’re also aligned with the team’s culture of innovation and precision.

Scuderia Ferrari: tradition meets tech

Ferrari rarely makes impulsive moves. So, when they shift partners, it says something.

This year, Santander and Harman Automotive are out, while two tech giants with deep roots in enterprise innovation, HP and IBM are in. Add UniCredit and Chivas Regal, and you get the sense Ferrari is carefully putting together a luxury-meets-logic ecosystem: high-end lifestyle mixed with high-performance computing.

Legacy partners like Shell, Ray-Ban, and AWS still power the Scuderia brand. Ferrari’s lineup isn’t flashy for the sake of it. It’s strategic, steeped in legacy, but always with one eye on the future.

McLaren: playing the long game (with LEGO)

McLaren has always been clever with its brand playbook. While Coca-Cola and Darktrace step away, Mastercard and Goldman Sachs step in, and bring serious financial weight with them. Okta and Alteryx bring tech muscle.

But the real curveball? LEGO. That one partnership instantly expands McLaren’s reach across generations, from young fans to nostalgic adults. Add in regulars like Dell, Google Chrome, and BAT (with their “A Better Tomorrow” initiative), and you’ve got a lineup that stretches across industries, audiences, and age groups.

It’s a brand strategy at full throttle.

Red Bull Racing: digital finance

Red Bull, still the team to beat (despite issues like their second-driver problem) is refreshing its sponsor lineup with a strong focus on fintech and crypto. BYBIT and Cash App are out. In their place? Gate.io and AvaTrade – two serious players in crypto and online trading.

Only a few years ago, a crypto sponsor would have been out of the question, but now with established businesses accepting them as a payment method, including top sports bettors and the best online casinos, they’ve become an attractive option for big F1 teams.

This pivot shows Red Bull’s continued to push toward a tech-forward audience, which includes risk-taking, data-hunger, and global connection. Longtime giants like Oracle (cloud), Tag Heuer (luxury timepieces), and Mobil 1 (fuel and lubricants) remain, so the brand achieves a balance between edgy and established.

It’s a smart blend of performance-driven partners and a reminder that Red Bull markets with precision as well as produce some world-class racing.

Alpine: rolling the dice

Alpine is taking bold swings in 2025. With BP and Castrol stepping aside, the team has gone for a mix that includes Eni (energy), MSC Cruises (travel), and a trio from the gaming and crypto world: ApeCoin (NFT-based token), Modo Casino, and The Venetian Resort.

This isn’t random. Alpine is positioning itself at the intersection of emerging economies and experience-led industries. It’s a clear signal that they’re not afraid to explore newer, riskier spaces to stand out in a crowded field. Returning names like BWT and Binance only strengthen this progressive, entertainment-aligned profile.

More than just money

Every partnership in F1 helps keep the engines running, but it also fuels something more: innovation. These deals fund everything from wind tunnel time to advanced simulation tools. In return, brands get global exposure as well as affiliation with peak performance, precision, and power.

The 2025 grid tells us a lot about where F1 is headed. It’s getting younger, more digital, and more financially savvy. The old sponsors aren’t gone, but they’re being joined (and sometimes replaced) by bold new players who see F1 as the ultimate live-action platform.

When the lights go out this season, it won’t be only cars jostling for position. It’ll be global brands, fighting for attention in the world’s most competitive marketing arena.