Ferrari looking for Camilleri successor - Elkann

Ferrari is searching for "the best possible boss" for the future, according to the Maranello marque’s president and temporary CEO John Elkann.

The 44-year-old Agnelli family heir became Ferrari chairman in 2018 when Sergio Marchionne died, and he stepped up again in December when Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri suddenly left.

There has been speculation Elkann may simply stay in his role as CEO, but he said during the presentation of the latest financial results on Tuesday that Ferrari is taking its time "to find the best possible boss".

As for Ferrari’s 2021 chances in Formula 1, the Italian is playing down hopes of an instant recovery from the performance slump of last year.

"We have to start again with humility in order to win again," Elkann is quoted by Italian media.

"The disappointing season last year showed that a great past does not automatically mean great results in the present or the future," he added.