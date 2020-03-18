F1 to discuss ’plan B’ calendar on Thursday

Chase Carey has admitted that, amid the ongoing global coronavirus crisis, he isn’t sure when the 2020 season will get underway.

That is despite the fact that reports are doing the rounds that suggest F1’s authorities are now busily working on a ’plan B’ calendar.

Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport says a video conference between Liberty, the FIA and the team bosses will take place on Thursday.

It is believed a new 17 or 18-race calendar is in the works, beginning somewhere around mid-year and running all the way until a delayed Abu Dhabi finale in mid December.

It appears as though Monaco is hoping to be the new season opener in late May.

"The historic grand prix and Formula 1 are currently expected to take place as originally planned," the Automobile Club de Monaco confirmed.

Further, the August break looks set to be brought forward to next week, with the potential of an extended three-week factory shutdown.

After that, intense triple and even quadruple-header race weekends are possible, with the racing format reduced to just two days.

"If everything works out, it could be 18 races in 182 days," said Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt. That is an average of a race every ten days.

However, F1 CEO Chase Carey admits that he is actually not sure when the global situation will allow the sport to re-start.

"We recognise everyone wants to know what comes next for Formula 1 in 2020," he wrote in an open letter. "We cannot provide specific answers today given the fluidity of the situation.

"However, we plan to get the 2020 season underway as soon as it’s safe to do so. We are engaging with experts and officials on a daily basis as we evaluate how we go forward in the next few months," Carey added.

Meanwhile, McLaren driver Carlos Sainz, who remains in isolation at home for now, has tested negative for coronavirus.

"After what happened in Australia, I needed to do the test and I am very happy because the results are negative," said the Spaniard. "In reality it won’t change much, because I will continue in quarantine."