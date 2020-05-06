F1’s corona plan ’pretty wild’ - (...)

Mika Salo has described Liberty Media’s plans for 15-18 races amid the corona pandemic as "pretty wild".

The former driver, who is still involved in F1 as a pundit and steward, told Finland’s MTV that he is fascinated to see what happens next.

"Health is a priority," said the Finn. "This is why we have only talked about racing with empty grandstands. And of course the difficulty of travelling now limits everyone’s lives.

"Let’s see how they implement their intentions, but I don’t think they are going to play with health. They are taking the pandemic seriously.

"However, there is talk of so much money and thousands of jobs. There has to be a plan," Salo added.

As for the plan of up to 18 races, the former Ferrari and Toyota driver said that sounds "pretty wild".

"I’m looking forward to seeing how they’re going to do that. They have to get creative somehow but at the moment there is no travelling anywhere.

"Let’s hope a vaccine or something comes soon," said Salo.

In Austria, there is already criticism of the July race plans. Karl Arbesser, a local ombudsman, told the broadcaster ORF that it is too risky.

"If a thousand people come from countries whose infection numbers are much higher than in Austria, there is a much higher risk of infection, even if it is claimed that everyone can only come with a corona test," he said.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says he doesn’t envy Liberty’s position.

Asked if he is critical of F1’s plan, the 89-year-old told Blick: "No, they are having enough trouble already.

"But it will be a great adventure financially. If they really want to start with unpaid ghost races in Spielberg, Silverstone and Budapest without motorhomes and many tests, even the logistical task is hardly feasible," Ecclestone added.

"I would have cancelled the season - and everyone could have focused on 2021. Now maybe they can manage eight races."