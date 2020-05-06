Montezemolo could be next FIA president - report

Luca di Montezemolo has emerged as a candidate to be the next FIA president.

Recently, current president Jean Todt confirmed that he will step down at the end of his expiring term in 2021 - his maximum tenure as the head of F1’s governing body.

Italy’s Autosprint claims that Montezemolo’s candidacy is being championed by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Other candidates are believed to be David Richards, Formula E boss Alejandro Agag and current FIA vice president Mohammed bin Sulayem.

Autosprint claims it was tipped off about the Ecclestone-Montezemolo news by a person who is "well known in the Formula 1 environment".

"Have you seen what those two are up to?" the source reportedly told the magazine.

Italian Montezemolo, 72, became Ferrari president in 1991, and resigned in 2014 following a power struggle involving his successor, the late Sergio Marchionne.