F1 is regulating ’emotion’ out of the sport - Montezemolo
"F1 should be made up of healthy duels"
Regulators should go easier on Formula 1 drivers to accelerate the "emotion" of the sport.
That is the view of former long-time Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, whose reign at Maranello spanned the Niki Lauda, Gilles Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher, and Fernando Alonso eras.
He told Rai Gr Parlamento radio that Formula 1 is too concerned these days about policing every driver indiscretion, including hard racing and ’track limits’.
"F1 should be made up of healthy duels," said the 77-year-old. "What would they have done in the duel between Villeneuve and (Rene) Arnoux? Would they have put them in jail?
"I think today, we are exaggerating, both in terms of physical contact and in going beyond the lines of the track. In other words, Formula 1 is becoming a precision watch.
"But we must leave room for emotion, courage and the ability of the drivers to not obsess about millimetres. It is one of the points on which to reflect and change things a bit."
Montezemolo was also asked about the return to Formula 1 this year of another prominent Italian - Flavio Briatore. The flamboyant 74-year-old is now a powerful advisor at Alpine.
"No one should forget that Flavio worked miracles with Benetton," he said. "Luca de Meo made the right choice in taking him to Alpine, and I’m happy for him, even if the road to victory is long.
"I’ve seen some good races by (Pierre) Gasly, but it’s not enough. However, I think that next year they will improve."
Ferrari
Signing Hamilton ’a risk’ for Ferrari - Montezemolo
Axed Perez eyeing Le Mans with Ferrari - report
99 percent of Ferrari’s 2025 car is new - Vasseur
Ferrari gifts Sainz his race-winning 2022 F1 car
More on Ferrari
Alpine F1 Team - Renault
F1 is regulating ’emotion’ out of the sport - Montezemolo
Briatore plays down Colapinto’s 2025 chances
No ’feelings’ amid Doohan-Colapinto rumours - Briatore
Ocon ’welcome’ to say goodbye to Alpine staff
Uncle says F1 will ’quickly’ forget Mick Schumacher
More on Alpine F1 Team - Renault