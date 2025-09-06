F1 engine summit cancelled amid fierce V8 dispute

Formula 1’s next big step beyond the radical 2026 power unit rules has been thrown into fresh turmoil, after a major summit scheduled for next week in London was abruptly postponed.

"The engine summit scheduled for next week in London has been postponed indefinitely," Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt reported.

"The FIA wants to give all parties more time to form an opinion on when V8 engines will be introduced."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had been pushing for a 2029 start, therefore shortening the earlier-expected duration of the 2026 era, but consensus is far away.

"Currently, only Red Bull Powertrains and Cadillac are comfortable with the early transition," Schmidt wrote. "Mercedes and Ferrari are pushing for 2030. Audi and Honda are insisting that the FIA keep its promise and allow the 350-kilowatt V6 turbo, planned for 2026, to operate for the full five years."

The FIA’s preferred concept is a 2.4-litre V8 with hybrid assistance.

"They support the FIA’s motto - simpler, cheaper, more power from the combustion engine, less from the battery. But the devil is in the details," Auto Motor und Sport added.

"Some want a naturally aspirated V8, others a twin-turbo V8. The details of the electric system haven’t been finalised either."

Under those circumstances, the magazine said, "a vote makes little sense".

"The meeting would be fruitless. They didn’t want to expose themselves to that embarrassment."

If no deal is struck, the FIA could simply impose its own vision. "The next set of engine regulations won’t come into effect until 2031," Schmidt explained.

"But then the world governing body can push through its preferred regulations over the heads of the manufacturers," Schmidt concluded.