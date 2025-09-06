Steiner resurfaces as new MotoGP team owner

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has officially returned to frontline motorsport - but this time not in Formula 1.

MotoGP has confirmed that Steiner and business partner Richard Coleman will acquire full ownership of the long-standing Tech3 team, including its Moto3 operation, from 2026.

Steiner, 60, will become CEO while Coleman assumes the role of team principal. Founder Herve Poncharal will remain in charge through the current season before stepping into a consultancy role. Tech3 will continue to race KTM machinery from its French base in Bormes-les-Mimosas.

"This is a fantastic opportunity," Steiner said at the Catalan GP. "Tech3 is a great team with a huge amount of potential and an impressive legacy.

"We’re excited to become part of the MotoGP paddock and maximise the potential of the team and the sport as it continues to grow, helping to bring it to new audiences."

Steiner is best known as the outspoken former Haas F1 team principal whose personality helped fuel the popularity of Netflix’s Drive to Survive. His move into MotoGP comes hot on the heels after Liberty Media, owner of Formula 1, also acquired MotoGP promoter Dorna.

For Poncharal, who founded Tech3 in 1990 and took the outfit into the premier class in 2001, it marks the end of an era.

"When Guenther approached me with an interest in the team, it seemed to fall into place as the perfect moment to make this change," he said. "Tech3 will be in good hands."

MotoGP sporting chief Carlos Ezpeleta welcomed Steiner’s arrival, saying the move comes at a "great moment" for the series as it looks to accelerate its global growth.