Dutch GP not sold out even as final F1 race looms

As Formula 1 returns from its August break, the Dutch GP at Zandvoort - the home race of Max Verstappen - is standing out for a surprising reason.

It has emerged that seats are still unsold in what has otherwise become a new tradition of total sell-outs.

Organisers last year agreed to extend the contract with F1 by one more season, confirming 2026 will be the Zandvoort circuit’s final grand prix for now.

Demand has been sky-high in the past. The first three Dutch GPs after F1’s 2021 return drew over 300,000 fans per weekend, though 2024 saw a dip to 275,000. This year, days before race weekend, Algemeen Dagblad reports there are still tickets available - mainly for Friday.

A circuit spokesman told the paper they still expect Saturday and Sunday to sell out, but noted that "in the first years, tickets were sold out earlier than now.

"We have to be more active in selling them," he admitted. "But we expect that in 2026 the stands will definitely be packed to capacity."

The event’s popularity also shades Verstappen’s difficult 2025 season, where the four-time champion trails in his bid for a fifth consecutive title.

It’s a very different story in Australia. In Melbourne, organisers have responded to sky-high demand by hiking prices. The Age reports that a four-day general admission pass now costs $385, a 24 percent increase on last year, and more than double the five-year-ago price of $189.

Criticism now abounds, with one fan lamenting: "It’s the ticketing system that’s ruining the GP for everybody. The prices are ridiculous."

Another added: "It’s cheaper to fly to Singapore than go to Melbourne for F1."

Still, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld defended the pricing, saying: "We’ve aimed to strike a balance between keeping tickets accessible while continuing to enhance the fan experience and respond to the record level of interest."