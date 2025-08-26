Verstappen could reconsider after 2026 - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko admits Max Verstappen may still decide to leave Red Bull after 2026, despite having recently reaffirmed his commitment to the team.

The quadruple world champion has a contract through 2028, but persistent speculation over 2024 and 2025 suggested exit clauses could allow him to depart early. Christian Horner’s dismissal earlier this year cooled the storm, with Verstappen declaring before the summer shutdown that he would stay in 2026.

"From his statements, it was clear that he wanted to stay, and it makes sense, even if the exit clause had become actionable," Red Bull advisor and Verstappen mentor Marko told f1-insider.com.

However, the looming 2026 rules reset means Verstappen’s future is not guaranteed. "No one knows what the situation will look like in 2026," Marko admitted.

"On the engine side, Mercedes declare themselves the class leader, but there is no proof.

"On the chassis side, you don’t know whether someone will hit the jackpot. So there is a lot of uncertainty, and, purely from his perspective, it makes much more sense to stay, look at all of this, and if perhaps we are not competitive next year, then reconsider his decision."

Even since affirming his 2026 stay, Verstappen has again been spotted holidaying with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, fuelling talk of a long-term switch. But with Verstappen staying put at least for 2026, Mercedes remains focused on George Russell and teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Wolff told formula.hu: "We knew what it meant to put an 18-year-old in the car. We knew it was very promising, but we also knew it was going to be a lot of pressure. Never in history has an 18-year-old driver debuted in a car that can win races.

"I said from the start that there would be days and weekends where we would cry our eyes out, but there would also be moments of brilliance. That’s exactly what’s happening. He’s learning, re-learning, developing, sometimes making mistakes, but at the same time he’s extremely fast.

"Our project to develop Kimi Antonelli is going completely according to plan," Wolff added.

As for Russell, contract talks beyond 2025 are ongoing, with reports that the Briton is pushing for more than a single-year extension. Wolff, however, is in no doubt about his value.

"We can always rely on him," Wolff said.

"He also maintains excellent relationships with our partners and participates in commercial activities that strengthen his own brand and the team’s brand. We couldn’t ask for a better driver."