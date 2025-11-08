Alpine admits financial benefit of Colapinto re-signing

Alpine has confirmed that Franco Colapinto will remain with the team for 2026, ending speculation about his future.

The 22-year-old Argentinian, who joined Alpine after the start of this season on loan from Williams, had been under pressure after a difficult opening phase of his tenure and recent tension over ignored team orders.

But a more recent turnaround, and growing sponsorship support from e-commerce giant Mercado Libre - which backed Alpine with a special livery across the American races - helped secure his place.

Team manager Steve Nielsen admitted Alpine considered multiple candidates before deciding to keep Colapinto. "To be honest, we had everybody on the table - and a lot more drivers that have since gone elsewhere - but gradually we moved towards choosing Franco," he told reporters.

Nielsen also acknowledged that finances played a role.

"Of course, you can’t ignore the financials," he said. "But ultimately we’ve got Franco on talent, and the fact that he brings the financial side is a happy accident."

Nielsen praised Colapinto’s improvement through the season. "Franco struggled a bit to start with, to be honest, but gradually - and we are lucky to have Pierre (Gasly) as an established marker - he has upped his game and taken the fight to Pierre.

"He has even been quicker than Pierre on a few occasions, so ultimately that’s what got him the seat for next year."

Williams boss James Vowles, who oversaw Colapinto’s development and still has long-term ties to the Argentine, also praised his resurgence: "Certainly over the last seven races, it’s a big turnaround for me.

"He’s showing the world the performance I saw when he was with Williams. I think he’s earned that seat for next year, and I was incredibly proud of him when they announced it today."