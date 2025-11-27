FIA warns over plank wear as title battle tightens

The FIA has reportedly issued an "official warning" to teams about plank wear ahead of this weekend’s Qatar GP, following McLaren’s double disqualification in Las Vegas.

Austria’s Osterreich newspaper claims the governing body will "closely monitor" the race pace and ride-height behaviour of both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after their breached skid blocks reshaped the championship fight.

It follows recent whispers about heat-treating titanium skids and other clever plank-protection tricks, first raised after Interlagos.

The situation sets up a tantalising finale - Norris could mathematically seal the 2025 world title in Qatar, while Verstappen and Piastri arrive tied for second - just 24 points behind.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella insists the Vegas drama will not make the team more cautious.

"What happened in Las Vegas won’t change our approach to this weekend," he said. "The mindset that brought us two Constructors’ titles and two drivers in the fight for the Championship stays the same - push to the limit and maximise our potential.

"Painful moments are part of our sport, but they also make you learn and become stronger. We’ve analysed everything, improved, and moved on."

Qatar is expected to suit McLaren reasonably well, but most believe Verstappen and Red Bull will hold the advantage.

Former F1 driver Christian Danner said McLaren must prove they can handle the pressure.

"This was a communication problem," he told German media when asked about the Las Vegas disaster. "If I see as a data engineer that the floor in the danger zone comes, I have to shout right away - lift and coast! That didn’t happen - or too late.

"This is just amateurish."

He argued the team should have taken fewer risks.

"When it comes to a world championship, drive carefully, not aggressive. The people who fight for the championship there have a lot to learn. The coolness you need in a title fight - you don’t see it at McLaren yet. The only one who has mastered that perfectly is Verstappen."

Danner dismissed the idea that McLaren was pushed into mistakes by outside pressure. "Who is forcing McLaren into that risk? If the opponent forces you into it, you’re already defeated. Cool head - otherwise you lose the championship in your head before you lose it on track."

The cool hunter Verstappen, meanwhile, says the approach to Qatar remains unchanged.

"The points in the Championship have got closer after Vegas," he said, "but we will still approach the weekend the same way we have always done and just take it one race at a time.

"We go in focused on maximising points and extracting the best performance possible. It’s a Sprint weekend so there are even more points to win - we can only afford to have a perfect weekend."